It’s A Girl! #LHHATL’s Jessica Dime Has A Precious Princess-Themed Baby Shower
- By Bossip Staff
A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star is ushering in motherhood with a beautiful celebration.
Jessica Dime who announced on last week’s episode that she’s expecting, had a baby shower this weekend with her ballplayer fiance Shawne Williams.
The princess-themed celebration marked the impending birth of her baby girl and included a brunch menu and intricate flower arrangements.
Beautiful, congrats Dime!
