It’s A Girl! #LHHATL’s Jessica Dime Has A Precious Princess-Themed Baby Shower

Jessica Dime’s Baby Shower

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star is ushering in motherhood with a beautiful celebration.

Jessica Dime who announced on last week’s episode that she’s expecting, had a baby shower this weekend with her ballplayer fiance Shawne Williams.

The princess-themed celebration marked the impending birth of her baby girl and included a brunch menu and intricate flower arrangements.

Beautiful, congrats Dime!

See more mommy to be preciousness from Jessica Dime on the flip.