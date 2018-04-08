It’s A Girl! #LHHATL’s Jessica Dime Has A Precious Princess-Themed Baby Shower

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Image courtesy of VH1

Jessica Dime’s Baby Shower

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star is ushering in motherhood with a beautiful celebration.

Jessica Dime who announced on last week’s episode that she’s expecting, had a baby shower this weekend with her ballplayer fiance Shawne Williams.

#JessicaDime at her baby shower today 😍 Looks like #issagirl!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The princess-themed celebration marked the impending birth of her baby girl and included a brunch menu and intricate flower arrangements.

Beautiful, congrats Dime!

See more mommy to be preciousness from Jessica Dime on the flip.

God’s Plan 🙏🏿 Photography by the one and only @fbstudios

A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on

