#RHOA Reunion: Kandi Vs. Porsha Has Twitter Picking The Side You Wouldn’t Expect And Dragging The Other Person
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Kandi Vs. Porsha Is Happening
The RHOA Reunion was full of shade and drama, as one has come to expect from these things. Kandi was coming for Porsha but there was one problem: Porsha had already apologized. So things did not seem to go the way everyone expected. Twitter was actually taking Porsha’s side here. Word?
It tore the timeline apart, really. Take a look at the reactions to one a feud that has everyone talking.