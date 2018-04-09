Killer Mike Came For Joy Reid. Joy Reid Collected Him. The Internet Erupted.

Killer Mike Gets Roasted

Killer Mike has had a bad few weeks. First, he hopped on NRA TV and got dragged back to Stankonia for it. Then he apologized while still defending his decision for some reason. Then he decided to come for Joy Reid and her endorsement of her “H&M.” Mike, though, thought she was talking about the store that gave us the monkey hoodie. He was wrong.

Lol: Killer Mike tried to shame Joy Ann Reid for wearing H&M but didnt understand she was not referring to the clothing store but actually "hair & makeup." pic.twitter.com/WhG3ibu6h9 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 8, 2018

He did apologize. However, it was too late.

So egg on my face 🤷🏾‍♂️😌and all I’m happy that the convo on #BlackGunOwnerShip will happen. Thank u @JoyAnnReid for “getting me together” on H&M and making sure this important convo can be had on an acceptable platform. ❤️✊🏾 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

Twitter still destroyed him. Yikes. We love Mike and hope he can figure things out going forward because this is ugly. See what Twitter had to say about him…