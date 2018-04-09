Congratulations! Kenya Moore Confirms That She’s Expecting A Baby Twirl

Kenya Moore Confirms Baby News

Yup, the rumors are true. Kenya Moore is confirming that she’s expecting her first child. The RHOA star made the announcement during part 1 of the RHOA Reunion just three minutes into the show.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year.,” said Kenya. “I wouldn’t play about anything like that.”

She also added that she didn’t want to talk further until she was in a “safe place” which caused speculation that she’s either in her first trimester OR has a surrogate in the early stages of their pregnancy.

Kenya’s since shut down the surrogacy rumors.

No surrogate but maybe my next one https://t.co/7ejd2kMrWO — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

Either way, we know the 47-year-old is expanding her family with her hubby Marc Daly.

Congrats Kenya!