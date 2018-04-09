Preciousness: Derrick Rose’s Wifey Alaina Hosts Sip & See For Their Beautiful Malibu Bundle

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

 

Splash News

Alaina Rose Reveals Baby And Baby’s Name

Derrick Rose and his wife Alaina eloped in February, welcomed their precious bundle of joy last month, and over the weekend finally revealed their seed. Alaina posted up peaks from the baby’s super private Sip & See event and revealed her name to followers.

Meet Layla Malibu Rose.

Mommy x @LaylaMalibuRose🦄🦄🌴🌴💖💖🤞🏽🤞🏽✨✨

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

Precious right? We get a better look at Layla Malibu in this flick with her daddy Derrick.

 

More after the flip.

I love you.

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

Mom🦄

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

 

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Ballers, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus