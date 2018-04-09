Preciousness: Derrick Rose’s Wifey Alaina Hosts Sip & See For Their Beautiful Malibu Bundle
Alaina Rose Reveals Baby And Baby’s Name
Derrick Rose and his wife Alaina eloped in February, welcomed their precious bundle of joy last month, and over the weekend finally revealed their seed. Alaina posted up peaks from the baby’s super private Sip & See event and revealed her name to followers.
Meet Layla Malibu Rose.
Precious right? We get a better look at Layla Malibu in this flick with her daddy Derrick.
