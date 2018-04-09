#PartyCityWiiiig: Here’s Why Kandi’s Effortlessly Eviscerating Kim After The #RHOAReunion
An allegedly fired RHOA star is getting blasted after part 1 of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion. Kim Zolciak is feeling the wrath of the ATL ladies in part because of her buddy Sheree’s “bone collecting ways” and for her messy comments about the cast.
During Sunday’s showdown viewers saw the cast chastise Sheree for “carrying bones” but neglecting to check Kim for her messy roach infestation rumor spreading ways.
Things are going to get especially nasty next week, however, when Kim finally appears and gets called a “fan” by Kandi.
“You sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f**** fan!” said Kandi. “You talk s*** every time you get with her! [Sheree],” said NeNe.
On Sunday Kandi and Kim’s beef spilled onto social media where Kandi eviscerated Kim “the fan”….
“Please keep watching & being a fan of the show with yo red cup in hand! You haven’t been a peach holder in years…”
and pulled out a loooooong CVS-style receipt showing that her RHOA spinoffs were more successful than Kim’s “Don’t Be Tardy” after Kim dared to say that her shows “failed.”
“So Wig apparently watches the show but doesn’t keep up with the ratings,” said Kandi. “I see that she’s posting fake news that I had 3 failed spin offs… Bish where? 🤔 I’ve had the Highest rated spin offs with my specials. I googled it for you just in case you need proof.”
Ok, So Wig apparently watches the show but doesn’t keep up with the ratings. I see that she’s posting fake news that I had 3 failed spin offs… Bish where? 🤔 I’ve had the Highest rated spin offs with my specials. I googled it for you just in case you need proof. #NoCap #AllFacts Kandi’s Wedding debut 2.4 million viewers Kandi’s Ski Trip debut 1.457 million viewers Xscape Still Kickin It debut 1.7 million viewers All higher than Tardy’s original debut of 1.3 million viewers… (& your recent seasons haven’t debuted that high) And for your info I only do multi-episode hour long specials because I’m too busy with filming at least 20 (or more) episodes a year of #RHOA & Holding a peach 🍑. What are you doing when you’re done with your much shorter season of 30 minute episodes of Tardy? 🤔 Oh yeah, watching us! Thanks boo! No love lost! Keep being Tardy! 😘
Failed spinoffs where???
What do YOU think about Kandi and Kim gong off after the RHOA Reunion???
In a surprising twist Marlon Wayans joined in on the Kim Z reunion roast session and said she looked like his character in “White Chicks.”
Kim’s adamant that she’s not a “fan.”
Kim hinted on Twitter that she might be joining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
Suuure Jan.
Kim also said that she’s only loyal to Sheree.
We know, girl.
Did you like Kandi’s RHOA Reunion look?
Tune in now to @bravotv for #RHOA reunion! Thanks to my team for getting me right for the reunion! Love y’all! Reunion Glam Crew: Style @hauseofglam, Hair @sewjodie , Makeup @taetv , Nails @imnails , Seamstress @everythingelle_ Dress: @macduggal Earrings: @deepagurnani Bracelet/Rings: @sorrellisparkle