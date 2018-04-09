PartyCityWiiiig: Here’s Why Kandi’s Effortlessly Eviscerating Kim After The #RHOAReunion

Where is NeNe???

Kim Zolciak And Kandi Burruss Face Off After The RHOA Reunion

An allegedly fired RHOA star is getting blasted after part 1 of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion. Kim Zolciak is feeling the wrath of the ATL ladies in part because of her buddy Sheree’s “bone collecting ways” and for her messy comments about the cast.

During Sunday’s showdown viewers saw the cast chastise Sheree for “carrying bones” but neglecting to check Kim for her messy roach infestation rumor spreading ways.

Things are going to get especially nasty next week, however, when Kim finally appears and gets called a “fan” by Kandi.

“You sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f**** fan!” said Kandi. “You talk s*** every time you get with her! [Sheree],” said NeNe.

On Sunday Kandi and Kim’s beef spilled onto social media where Kandi eviscerated Kim “the fan”….

“Please keep watching & being a fan of the show with yo red cup in hand! You haven’t been a peach holder in years…”

It’s so interesting @Andy let a “fan” sit right next to him instead of where Marlo and Eva sat! So funny a “fan” had a #RHOA promotion photoshoot as well ! BYE GIRL! 🍬 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) April 9, 2018

and pulled out a loooooong CVS-style receipt showing that her RHOA spinoffs were more successful than Kim’s “Don’t Be Tardy” after Kim dared to say that her shows “failed.”

“So Wig apparently watches the show but doesn’t keep up with the ratings,” said Kandi. “I see that she’s posting fake news that I had 3 failed spin offs… Bish where? 🤔 I’ve had the Highest rated spin offs with my specials. I googled it for you just in case you need proof.”

Failed spinoffs where???

What do YOU think about Kandi and Kim gong off after the RHOA Reunion???

