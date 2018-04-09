Poor Thangs: Trump Bootlickers
Shuck & Jive Diamond & Silk Meltdown After Facebook Restricts Their Videos
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
They Mad: Facebook Censors Diamond & Silk’s Reach
Fox News regulars Diamond & Silk recently had a meltdown after discovering Facebook had censored their coon-filled “conservative” videos, deeming them “unsafe to the community”. It’s unclear how long Facebook has been tossing their content into the abyss, but they’re really upset about it, demanding a refund (for what???) from Mark Zuckerberg himself.
First they went on twitter rant about the ban and then went to Fox News to complain, “We don’t sell drugs, we not no thugs!”
Here are the tweets:
Diamond & Silk went to Fox news to vent about Facebook’s censor and boy! Things got LOUD. Hit the flip to see.