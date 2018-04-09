Poor Thangs: Trump Bootlickers Shuck & Jive Diamond & Silk Meltdown After Facebook Restricts Their Videos

They Mad: Facebook Censors Diamond & Silk’s Reach

Fox News regulars Diamond & Silk recently had a meltdown after discovering Facebook had censored their coon-filled “conservative” videos, deeming them “unsafe to the community”. It’s unclear how long Facebook has been tossing their content into the abyss, but they’re really upset about it, demanding a refund (for what???) from Mark Zuckerberg himself.

First they went on twitter rant about the ban and then went to Fox News to complain, “We don’t sell drugs, we not no thugs!”

Here are the tweets:

……. giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage. Here is the reply from………. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…Facebook said: "This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.) So our questions to Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump?

2….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…..If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6….. — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

…..Lastly, didn't FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page? This is deliberate bias censorship and discrimination. These tactics are unacceptable and we want answers! ~Diamond and Silk pic.twitter.com/wQqtub8Ges — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 7, 2018

