Bae Of The Day: #BlackInkChi’s Kat Tat Ditched Being A Sideline And Transformed Into A STUNNER!

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Bae Of The Day: Kat Tat Is Glowing

Kat Tat is having one of the quietest reality TV glow ups, ever. After being treated like “secret” fling by her homie/lover/boss Ryan Henry, Kat moved west and now she’s her own BOSS. With her own shop in swanky Beverly Hills, Kat has completely transformed her image.

Kat Tat really went from Chi-town chic, to Wooo Lawd.

 

Don’t be afraid to get your feet wet 💦 #KatTat

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

Ciao Ciao ✌🏼@fashionnova

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

All tatted up 😎💉 I cannot wait to open my tattoo shop!! #KatTat #KatTatTuesday

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

No better feeling than self love! #KatTat #wcw

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Headed to see #BlackPanther with bae in my @fashionnova jeans.

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    #KatTat 💋

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Frisky Friday 😼 #KatTat

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    The year of the Woman. Checkered top: @fashionnova #KatTat

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Holiday season in LA 🌻 Fit: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

