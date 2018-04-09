Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? SZA Tosses Her Puffy Bundles For A 70’s Afro
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
SZA Switches Up Her Hairstyle?
Singer SZA debuted a new look on the gram earlier that many people turning their heads. She rocking a copper colored afro. The singer is usually rocking a signature, full body wavy puff situation with her hair. Maybe she got bored and wanted to rock a new look?
Are you feeling this hairstyle on her?
Just the day before SZA was rocking a straightened red headed look and bumping Cardi B…
Gorgeous! Which look do you like on SZA better?