Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? SZA Tosses Her Puffy Bundles For A 70’s Afro

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

SZA Switches Up Her Hairstyle?

Singer SZA debuted a new look on the gram earlier that many people turning their heads. She rocking a copper colored afro. The singer is usually rocking a signature, full body wavy puff situation with her hair. Maybe she got bored and wanted to rock a new look?

Are you feeling this hairstyle on her?

⚽️⛳️🏋🏾‍♀️ #TDE

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

Just the day before SZA was rocking a straightened red headed look and bumping Cardi B…

Hood fairy 🧚🏾‍♀️

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

Moneybagmoneybagmoneybag #BARDI🌈✨💕

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

Gorgeous! Which look do you like on SZA better?

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus