Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? SZA Tosses Her Puffy Bundles For A 70’s Afro

SZA Switches Up Her Hairstyle?

Singer SZA debuted a new look on the gram earlier that many people turning their heads. She rocking a copper colored afro. The singer is usually rocking a signature, full body wavy puff situation with her hair. Maybe she got bored and wanted to rock a new look?

Are you feeling this hairstyle on her?

⚽️⛳️🏋🏾‍♀️ #TDE A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Apr 8, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

Just the day before SZA was rocking a straightened red headed look and bumping Cardi B…

Hood fairy 🧚🏾‍♀️ A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Apr 6, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

Moneybagmoneybagmoneybag #BARDI🌈✨💕 A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Apr 6, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT

Gorgeous! Which look do you like on SZA better?