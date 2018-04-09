Godiva Goddess Issa Bae Came Thru & SLAYED Drake’s Screen-Lickable “Nice For What” Video
Amazingly talented Godiva Goddess Issa Bae took a break from shooting Insecure Season 3 to SLAY Drake’s visually delicious “Nice For What” video in yet another stunning Black girl magical moment that sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Issa Bae’s screen-lickable cameo in Drake’s “Nice For What” video on the flip.