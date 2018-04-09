Baby Mama Drama: Blac Chyna Plans Custody Clap Back Against Rob Kardashian After Six Flags “Self Defense”

Image via Raymond Hall/GC Images/Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Custody Battle

Blac Chyna isn’t about to let her feather-flappin’ fade at Six Flags give Rob Kardashian country to take Dream away from her.

According to TMZ, Chyna and her lawyer are ready to do battle with Rob Kardashian over custody of lil’ baby Dream. Rob feels that Chyna’s fit of rage is evidence that she’s not fit to protect their child and her behavior puts her at risk.

Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Moseley, says the the current custody agreement is air-tight and there is no reason to have it altered. In fact, he says they are ready to defend it by “any means necessary”. Ok, Walter X…

Far as Chyna is concerned, she’s just protecting her child.

Guess we’ll see what the judge thinks.