HerToo? RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Says Uncle Rush Got Handsy With Her In An Elevator

Russell Simmons Accused Of Grabbing Housewives’ Butt

And another one! Russell Simmons is being accused of sexual misconduct yet again. This time Real Housewives of New York’s Luann De Lesseps says the mogul grabbed her cakes in a Soho House elevator three years ago.

“He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig,” De Lesseps told The Daily Beast. “I haven’t told anybody about that before. I was grossed out,” she added. “I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’”

De Lesseps didn’t report the incident but says Simmons never apologized.

Simmons told Page Six in a statement, “I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described. I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction. I have re-dedicated myself to spiritual learning, healing and working on behalf of the communities to which I have devoted my life. I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women. What I cannot accept is responsibility for what I have not done. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful.”

Do you believe Luann, or Simmons?