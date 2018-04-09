Don’t Be A Bird, Beloved: Hazel E Gets Dragged Back To Iyanla’s Couch For Shamelessly Shading Cardi B

- By Bossip Staff
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records/Splash News

Now she nose better than this…

Hazel E Disses Cardi B, Gets Dragged

In the midst of people celebrating Cardi B’s success and pregnancy announcement, a reality star is sending some unnecessary shade her way.

Hazel E who may or may not be returning to “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” is appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life” to get help for those self-hating colorism comments that went viral last year.

Well, Iyanla’s apparently got more work to do on the bird-beaked beloved, because Hazel recently dropped a shady comment about Cardi.
After Cardi got a shoutout on Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine page…

Listening to that new Cardi B album 🎶🎶🎶 (📸: @ruvenafanador)

A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on

Hazel shadily said that Cardi technically didn’t get shouted out by Oprah and alleged that she’s a “fake blood.”

“Holla at me when she make Oprah top 10 on her page…not the promo page,” said Hazel. “She ain’t gonna be talkin all that blood talk with me. I already told her twice was happening. I [sic] tired of the heaux getting passes.”

"Put some respect on #Oprah's name…" #HazelE calls out #CardiB. ***SWIPE***

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

It’s pretty obvious that Hazel’s just doing this for promo for her episode of “Fix My Life”.

Thirsty move but hey, maybe it’ll work!

(Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

What do YOU think about Hazel blasting Belcalis???

Cardi recently posted and deleted a comment about people being “thirsty to scrutinize.”

#CardiB #Offset #SNL #PostAndDelete

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

A fan asked Hazel if she’d “run up” on Cardi.

Hazel’s conveniently dropped a new single.

Hazel’s getting (rightfully) dragged.

