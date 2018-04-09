Don’t Be A Bird, Beloved: Hazel E Gets Dragged Back To Iyanla’s Couch For Shamelessly Shading Cardi B

Now she nose better than this…

Hazel E Disses Cardi B, Gets Dragged

In the midst of people celebrating Cardi B’s success and pregnancy announcement, a reality star is sending some unnecessary shade her way.

Hazel E who may or may not be returning to “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” is appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life” to get help for those self-hating colorism comments that went viral last year.

Well, Iyanla’s apparently got more work to do on the bird-beaked beloved, because Hazel recently dropped a shady comment about Cardi.

After Cardi got a shoutout on Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine page…

Hazel shadily said that Cardi technically didn’t get shouted out by Oprah and alleged that she’s a “fake blood.”

“Holla at me when she make Oprah top 10 on her page…not the promo page,” said Hazel. “She ain’t gonna be talkin all that blood talk with me. I already told her twice was happening. I [sic] tired of the heaux getting passes.”

It’s pretty obvious that Hazel’s just doing this for promo for her episode of “Fix My Life”.

Everyone so scared to speak they mind these days because of “social media” backlash. I’m to real to keep quiet I’ve been in this industry 16 years. — Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) April 8, 2018

Thirsty move but hey, maybe it’ll work!

What do YOU think about Hazel blasting Belcalis???