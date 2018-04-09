Moneybag! Moneybag! Steve “Shiny Suit Man” Harvey And His Well-Dressed Wife Floss Finery At D&G Show

- By Bossip Staff
Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Couture Fashion Show in NYC Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Support Their Daughter Lori Walking In Dolce & Gabbana Show

Steve and Marjorie Harvey never miss an opportunity to be best dressed.

Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show in NYC Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Richard Buxo / Splash News

The couple got all dressed up to support their daughter Lori who walked in the Alta Moda Couture Fashion Show on Sunday. The couple was also at the brand’s Alta Sartoria Show Saturday.

The Harveys were in good company, the Alta Moda show was also attended by Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Sarah Jessica Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for closeups of Lori walking from social media

What an amazing night @dolcegabbana Alta Moda New York ❤️

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

@lori_harvey_ walking in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda New York ❤️

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Come thru baby @voguearabia 70's prom theme editorial 🔥 @lori_harvey_ #proudmom

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

