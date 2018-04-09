Moneybag! Moneybag! Steve “Shiny Suit Man” Harvey And His Well-Dressed Wife Floss Finery At D&G Show

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Support Their Daughter Lori Walking In Dolce & Gabbana Show

Steve and Marjorie Harvey never miss an opportunity to be best dressed.

The couple got all dressed up to support their daughter Lori who walked in the Alta Moda Couture Fashion Show on Sunday. The couple was also at the brand’s Alta Sartoria Show Saturday.

The Harveys were in good company, the Alta Moda show was also attended by Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Sarah Jessica Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

