Jesus Take The Wheel: 15 Dead 14 Injured When Canadian Youth Hockey Team’s Bus Crashes Into Semi-Trailer

15 Dead 14 Injured In Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and loved ones are mourning the tragic death of 15 Canadian hockey players from Saskatchewan as their bus crashed violently with a semi on Friday night.

According to USAToday the team’s head coach, captain and radio announcer are among the deceased.

“We’re devastated,” said hockey club Vice President Randolph MacLEAN. “At the center of this, we have 15 souls who’ll never go home again. We have 29 lives that will never be the same.” MacLEAN said the community comes together at the arena on game nights that draw 800 to 1,000 people to the stands. “It’s an energy that spreads through the town with road signs saying ‘game tonight,’ tickets for sale everywhere,” he said.

If there is any silver lining to be found in this story it is the $4.4 million raised in just 48 hours for the families of the victims via GoFundMe.

“There are no words that could express the incredible support the hockey community has seen here,” said Sylvie Kellington, a Humboldt resident whose son played for the Broncos Bantam team and who set up the fundraising campaign. “Thank you to everyone for your kindness and prayers, your donations, and for sharing this GoFundMe far and wide.”

R.I.P. to those who lost their lives. Prayers of strength and healing to each of the families and friends.