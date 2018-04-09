MILF’in In Miami: Dolphin Thick Darnell And Haitian Hottie Hencha Shower Ashley Nicole’s Liddo Fresh Prince

Darnell Nicole Throws A “Fresh Prince” Baby Shower For Ashley Wheeler

A number of the stars of “WAGS Miami” gathered this weekend to shower Ashley Wheeler, aka Ashley Nicole, who is expecting her second son with her NFL linebacker husband Phillip Wheeler.

Ashley took to Instagram to thank her bestie Darnell for throwing a “Fresh Prince” themed shower which included karaoke and dancing. Looks like a fun time.

