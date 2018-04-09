MILF’in In Miami: Dolphin Thick Darnell And Haitian Hottie Hencha Shower Ashley Nicole’s Liddo Fresh Prince
Darnell Nicole Throws A “Fresh Prince” Baby Shower For Ashley Wheeler
A number of the stars of “WAGS Miami” gathered this weekend to shower Ashley Wheeler, aka Ashley Nicole, who is expecting her second son with her NFL linebacker husband Phillip Wheeler.
Who would have thought I could have that much fun sober and 20lbs heavier? 🤰🏽🤣🤷🏽♀️ Lmaooo I owe it to everyone that came to celebrate me and my Fresh Prince! (Yes it a boy🤴🏾) I cant thank @darnellnicole enough for throwing me the most lit party I’ve ever had. I shouldn’t have expected anything less from your crazy self! 😝 I love you babe and I’m so glad I have you by my side as I go thru this next step in motherhood. Now I just want to know when can we have round 2 @pluginkaraoke ?! 👀🤣 #FreshPrince #BabyShower #90’s #karaoke #DNA
Ashley took to Instagram to thank her bestie Darnell for throwing a “Fresh Prince” themed shower which included karaoke and dancing. Looks like a fun time.
