MILF’in In Miami: Dolphin Thick Darnell And Haitian Hottie Hencha Shower Ashley Nicole’s Liddo Fresh Prince

- By Bossip Staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MARCH 31: (L-R) Darnell Nicole, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Metisha Schaefer, and Hencha Voigt attend The Nicole Miller 2017 Spring Collection At The Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend Brought To You By The Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions & Visitors Bureau And Presented By The Colonnade Outlets hosted by Nina Garcia on March 31, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Underground Lauderdale)

Darnell Nicole Throws A “Fresh Prince” Baby Shower For Ashley Wheeler

A number of the stars of “WAGS Miami” gathered this weekend to shower Ashley Wheeler, aka Ashley Nicole, who is expecting her second son with her NFL linebacker husband Phillip Wheeler.

Ashley took to Instagram to thank her bestie Darnell for throwing a “Fresh Prince” themed shower which included karaoke and dancing. Looks like a fun time.

