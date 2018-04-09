Human IG Caption Drizzy Told The Ladies To Stop Being Nice To Dudes & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Drake Sparks New IG Caption Craze
Nothing in life is certain EXCEPT Drake blessing the ladies with an IG caption stimulus package just in time for Day Party SZN that now includes the instant classic “you gotta be nice for what to these n****s? I understand” from “Nice For What” currently fueling a hilariously petty revolution across the internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Drake’s latest proclamation on the flip.
