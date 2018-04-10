BET’s ‘The Quad’ Canceled After Two Seasons

Were you watching???

BET’s “The Quad” Canceled

Some unfortunate news has dropped for fans of a BET series.

“The Quad” which centered around the fictional Georgia A&M University and starred Anika Noni Rose, Jasmine Guy and others has been canceled less than a week after its second-season finale.

The news comes via Variety who confirmed with the network.

Anika has since spoken on the cancellation and thanked fans for their support.

The Quad’s cancellation comes after BET also axed Gabrielle Union’s “Being Mary Jane” last fall.

Did you tune in to “The Quad”???