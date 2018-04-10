BET’s ‘The Quad’ Canceled After Two Seasons
Some unfortunate news has dropped for fans of a BET series.
“The Quad” which centered around the fictional Georgia A&M University and starred Anika Noni Rose, Jasmine Guy and others has been canceled less than a week after its second-season finale.
The news comes via Variety who confirmed with the network.
Anika has since spoken on the cancellation and thanked fans for their support.
Thank you for all of the loving support you, the fans, gave our show! It has been my great pleasure to step into and share Dr. Eva Fletcher with you. And my great joy to work with some amazing cast and crew. ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ Many thanks to @realrobhardy for making that first call, and for the faith you, @followfeliciad and @bet put in me. It's not often you get to be someone who is from where you're from and goes where you've been. ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ I leave this journey having harvested not just a new experience, but some friends I will hold close to me always.🙏🏽 #Grateful ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ .. I also got to wear some bad-ass clothes!💃🏾 #Thequadbet #TheQuad #HBCU #GAMUstrong #Gamu
The Quad’s cancellation comes after BET also axed Gabrielle Union’s “Being Mary Jane” last fall.
