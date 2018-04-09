Smile For Zaddy: Karrueche Cheeses Before D—ck Appointment With Victor Cruz

(Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images)

 

Karrueche Teases Victor Cruz On Instagram

Karrueche was sending out bat signals to her bae Victor Cruz on instagram today. The Claws actress posted up a snap of herself with the caption “On my way to my ____ appointment”. She had the perfect amount of bags to hold a few toiletries and a change of clothes after having a long distant rendezvous on the east coast where bae stays.

Victor and Karrueche made their couple-dom official back in January after spending a New Years baecation together in Mexico. It looks like they’re still going strong.

Hilarious right? K actually took these flicks 2 days ago, while heading to a flight at LAX.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 07: Karrueche Tran is seen at LAX on April 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Are you feeling Roochie’s peen appointment get up?

