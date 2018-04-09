Is Khloe Kardashian In Labor With Her And Tristan Thompson’s Swirl Baby Girl?

Khloe Kardashian May Give Birth To Daughter With Tristan Thompson Today

First it was Kim’s turn, then Kylie and now Khloe.

According to TMZ reports, Khloe Kardashian may be in labor on this fine Monday morning. The outlet claims to have received tips that Khloe is in labor. TMZ also claims that Khloe’s actual due date is not until the third week of April.

Meanwhile, Khloe posted this about an hour ago.

Even more evidence? TMZ pointed out that Kylie’s LA based doctor posted a photo this weekend with these hashtags #mysaturdaynight #lovemypatients #allbymyself #doctorswhotravel,” denoting that she’s traveled somewhere for work.

Think the Kardashian family will be up a member before the day is done?