Mommy To Be Banger: Cardi B Covers Her Tummy Full Of Offset In Designer Denim
Are you feeling this get up???
Cardi B Wears Laurence & Chico For Press Day
Cardi B was spotted looking gorgeous and glowing during an NYC press day.
The “Invasion Of Privacy” rapper who confirmed her pregnancy during “Saturday Night Live” was spotted doing radio promo Monday in a classy denim get up.
According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the outfit is Laurence & Chico original and she paired it with Alexander Wang booties.
#CardiB stepped out in style to @breakfastclubam in a @laurenceandchico cold shoulder denim shorts and pearl top and @alexanderwangny booties. You feeling it? Styled by @kollincarter fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #instastyle #instafashion #style #fashion #realstyle #laurenceandchico #alexanderwang
The outfit, of course, covered her tummy full of Offset, but that mommy to be glow is undeniable.
Looking beautiful Belcalis!
More denim clad Cardi on the flip.