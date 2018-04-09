Mommy To Be Banger: Cardi B Covers Her Tummy Full Of Offset In Designer Denim

- By Bossip Staff
247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Are you feeling this get up???

Cardi B Wears Laurence & Chico For Press Day

Cardi B was spotted looking gorgeous and glowing during an NYC press day.

The “Invasion Of Privacy” rapper who confirmed her pregnancy during “Saturday Night Live” was spotted doing radio promo Monday in a classy denim get up.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the outfit is Laurence & Chico original and she paired it with Alexander Wang booties.

The outfit, of course, covered her tummy full of Offset, but that mommy to be glow is undeniable.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Looking beautiful Belcalis!

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

More denim clad Cardi on the flip.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

 

 

 

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

