Congrats Bank Teller Bae! ‘Insecure’s’ DomiNque Perry Expecting A Baby Girl
- By Bossip Staff
DomiNque Perry Pregnant With First Child
An actress best known for her work on HBO’s “Insecure” is expecting her first child.
DomiNque Perry who stole episodes as the bountifully blessed (and f*kboy allergic) bank teller Tasha, announced her pregnancy today with a STUNNING maternity photo taken by photographer Pete Monsanto.
DomiNque’s currently working on “Black Jesus.”
We wish her all the best! Congrats boo!