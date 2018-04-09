Congrats Bank Teller Bae! ‘Insecure’s’ DomiNque Perry Expecting A Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for HBO

Congratulations!

DomiNque Perry Pregnant With First Child

An actress best known for her work on HBO’s “Insecure” is expecting her first child.

DomiNque Perry who stole episodes as the bountifully blessed (and f*kboy allergic) bank teller Tasha, announced her pregnancy today with a STUNNING maternity photo taken by photographer Pete Monsanto.

DomiNque’s currently working on “Black Jesus.”

Lil Bit 👑

A post shared by DomiNque Perry (@dominquep) on

We wish her all the best! Congrats boo!

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Did You Know

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus