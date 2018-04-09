Congrats Bank Teller Bae! ‘Insecure’s’ DomiNque Perry Expecting A Baby Girl

Congratulations!

DomiNque Perry Pregnant With First Child

An actress best known for her work on HBO’s “Insecure” is expecting her first child.

DomiNque Perry who stole episodes as the bountifully blessed (and f*kboy allergic) bank teller Tasha, announced her pregnancy today with a STUNNING maternity photo taken by photographer Pete Monsanto.

DomiNque’s currently working on “Black Jesus.”

Lil Bit 👑 A post shared by DomiNque Perry (@dominquep) on Feb 26, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

We wish her all the best! Congrats boo!