Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Arizona Mom Of 4 Popped After Infant Daughter Ate Kush-a-roni & Cheese

Mother Arrested After Infant Eat THC-Infused Food

Edibles are all fun and games until you lose all your children to the state…

According to a NYPost article, an Arizona mother has been arrested after her less than 2-year-old daughter ate some THC-infused macaroni and cheese with her daddy.

25-year-old Alaina Marie Limpert made the ooey-gooey chronic snack for her baby daddy and somehow their got hold of it. Its reported that Limpert laughed when she finally realized her baby was high as giraffe a$$ and took her to the cold swimming pool in an attempt to “shock” her back to sobriety.

“During that time neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care,” the police report stated.

When cops got to Alain’s house they found a couple of marijuana grow tents in the garage along with numerous bongs and pipes. Police also found mushrooms and several containers of THC butter in the fridge.

Alaina was charged with one count of child abuse and the 3 other children were taken away by Arizona Department of Child Safety.