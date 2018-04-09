Celebrity Seeds: EJ Johnson, Ava Dash, Paris Jackson And More Hit Up The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

- By Bossip Staff
EJ Johnson APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Daily Front Row Brings Out EJ Johnson, Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Jhene Aiko And More

The Daily Front Row held their 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Sunday and a whole lotta celebrities (and celebrity seeds!) were in the building! Y’all already know your boy EJ Johnson was there SLAYING, riiiight? What do you think of his fit?

Paris Jackson Jeremy Scott Frances Cobain APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Jeremy Scott posted up on the carpet with music royalty Paris Jackson and Frances Cobain.

Ava Dash APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Dame Dash and Rachel Roy’s oldest daughter Ava hit the carpet

Nala Wayans APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

AdMedia / Splash News

Nala Wayans was seen on the scene

Nicole Richie APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Nicole Richie came through

Paris Hilton APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Mr.Canon / Splash News

And Paris Hilton flashed a lil panty

Chrissy Teigen John Legend APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Mr.Canon / Splash News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were bumping around

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News)

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner came through

Jen Atkin Kris Jenner Corey Gamble Tommy Hilfiger APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Mr.Canon / Splash News

Can we just talk about how Corey is a whole MOOD?

Jen Atkin Kris Jenner Corey Gamble APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Mr.Canon / Splash News

Marsai Martin APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

AdMedia / Splash News

Marsai Martin is growing up and dayuuuuuuum she is gorgeous

Serayah McNeil APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Serayyah is also out here killing the game

Jhene Aiko APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

AdMedia / Splash News

Jhene Aiko looked lovely too

Normani Kordei APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jen Lowery / Splash News

We had to shine a lil light on Normani Kordei too

Kiersey Clemmons APRIL 08: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

AdMedia / Splash News

And we couldn’t forget Kiersey Clemmons

