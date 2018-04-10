YIBAMBE! Best (And Blackest) Reactions To The All Wakanda Everything “Infinity War” Trailer

The Wakanda-ized “Infinity War” Trailer Shattered Twitter

Oh yes, Infinity War is very LIT and very Blackity Black based on the latest Wakanda-centered trailer that features King T’Challa leading a soul-stirring “YIBAMBE” (“hold position” or “hold fast”) war along with other breathtaking visuals that sent Black Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

When King Tchalla said “Yibambe!”…………………….I felt that. pic.twitter.com/03TRWMxSyT — Infinity War is 17 days away (@muzikyle) April 7, 2018

Peep the Blackity Black Twitter chatter over the latest “Infinity War” trailer on the flip.