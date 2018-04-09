Yikes: Floyd Maywheather Jr’s Bodyguard Shot Outside Atlanta Nightclub, Cops Say Shooting Was Targeted

Floyd Mayweather And Entourage Targeted In ATL Shooting

It looks like Floyd Mayweather had no idea that moments after partying it up in Atlanta his body guard would be wounded in a targeted shooting. The boxer partied with TMT bodyguards at Medusa nightclub in the A and moments after exiting the club, someone shot at a caravan of SUVs, injuring one of Floyd’s bodyguards.

According to TMZ, cops believe whoever shot Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard in Atlanta early Monday morning was specifically targeting Floyd’s entourage. The Atlanta PD has identified the victim as Greg La Rosa — a longtime member of Floyd’s TMT bodyguard crew. La Rosa was shot in the leg and was discharged from the hospital around 5:30 AM. Cops say he’s doing well.

Pre-shooting, Floyd partied it up with Reginae’s boo YFN Lucci. Life comes at you fast…