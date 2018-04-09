Watch Out Lil Bih: FBI Raids The Office And Residence Of Donald Trump’s Skeevy Lawyer Michael Cohen, Seizes Stormy Daniels Documents

Image via Getty/Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Mark Wilson

FBI Raids Trump Laywer Michael Cohen’s Office And Home

It’s gettin’ hot in herre for Donald Trump‘s lawyer Michael Cohen and by proxy, the burnt sienna POTUS himself.

According to the New York Times, the FBI has raided the business offices and personal residence of Trump’s lawyer. Agents are said to have seized records and documents relating to numerous topics including the $130,000 NDA (see, bribery) payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels.

Here’s where it gets pettily delicious, the Feds in Manhattan were granted their search warrant because of a referral that Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave them. The same Robert Mueller who is investigating Donald Trump for his link to Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The raid is only tangentially related to the Russian meddling, but possibly based on other information he discovered during his investigation says the NYT report.

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” said Stephen Ryan, his lawyer. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

It’s f***kin’ lit.

Get ready for Trump’s Twitter rant in 5, 4, 3, 2…