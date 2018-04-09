This Ho Crazy: West Virginia Woman Popped For Beheading, Pleads With Cops “Let Me Get My Heads!”

Image via Getty

W. Virginia Woman Beheads Boyfriend

Head! Head! And mo’ head!

There are some crazy mickiefickies walking around these United States and according to WOWKTV, Roena Cheryl Mills is one of them.

The Rural Retreat, West Virginia woman was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder on, of all days, April Fool’s Day just one week ago.

Police found Roena of the side of the road covered in blood, wearing one glove. When they questioned her she became combative and was arrested while screaming:

“you have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

Later that same day police were called to a home where they found a decapitated man and a body part that belonged to someone else inside the home. The man’s father identified Roena as his murdered son’s girlfriend. Jail employees say they heard Mills talking about a person she had killed.

This ho crazy.