LHHATL Tommie And Her Dysfunctional Family Need Iyanla And Jesus ASAP

Tommie And Her Family Are Drama

Well, you’ve always wanted to know what makes certain reality stars act the way they do. In Tommie from LHHATL’s case, you can look no further than her family situation. Tommie’s mother made an appearance this week and the two definitely showed off their dysfunctional side. They were cursing at each other, talking crazy and everything and Twitter noticed.

Mona …. Tommie's family needs therapy, not a platform. #lhhatl — Effie (@CoherentBabble1) April 10, 2018

Peep the reactions after the flip.