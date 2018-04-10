Trey Songz Felony Assault Charges Dropped By LA District Attorney

D.A. Rejects Felony Charges For Trey Songs

Trey Songz is off the hook for punching a female partygoer over All-Star Weekend — at least as far as the DA is concerned.

LAPD sources tell TMZ that Trey’s lawyer was able to present multiple witness statements that directly contradicted allege victim Andrea Buera’s story of being beaten so badly by Trey in front of other partygoers that she vomited. Additional info was also presented that raised suspicions over her account of events…though what that information is, remains unknown.

But Trey isn’t completely out of the woods just yet. The case will now be referred to the L.A. City Attorney who will determine if he will face misdemeanor domestic violence charges over the incident.

Trey has always maintained that the whole story was a lie. It appears that at least one leg of LA law courts believe him…

Getty