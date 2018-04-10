Ray Lewis Added His Sunken Place Two Cents To Odell Beckham’s Life Situation And Got Dragged To Hell And Back

Ray Lewis has lost his damnnn mind pic.twitter.com/hQ0ou72evo — Řollin (@LosAngelesMOBIN) April 9, 2018

Ry Lewis Is Getting Dragged

Ray Lewis, he of the accused murder, has decided to rear his pseudo-God-fearing ugly head again. This time, aiming his verbal knife at Odell Beckham, Jr. Lewis’ verdict on Odell’s life right now? He’s apparently omitting God. Wait. What?!

What in the hell makes Ray Lewis of all people qualified to speak on Odell or anyone’s relationship with God? What is wrong with this man? So you know what happens next: a Twitter reckoning.

I don't know what OBJ's relationship with God is, but I know for damn sure that Ray Lewis doesn't know, and that it's not his place to say on television. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 9, 2018

Ray, these sunken place shenanigans gotta stop. Look at how they roasted this fool.