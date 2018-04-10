BLOOOOOOP! NeNe Responds To Kenya’s Claims That Marlo Tried To Blackmail Her

RHOA shade files…

NeNe Responds To Kenya’s RHOA Reunion Comment About Marlo

If you tuned in to Sunday’s RHOA Reunion then you no doubt saw the extreme shade session between ex-friends Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore.

As previously reported Kenya told Andy and the rest of the ladies that her friendship with Marlo dissolved after she nastily said that Kenya’s mother “didn’t wanna be bothered with her.”

Kenya then dropped a bomb and alleged that Marlo tried to blackmail NeNe with her Italian ex John Kolaj and took screenshots of NeNe’s private convos with jim.

Kenya: “Let’s talk about John, you tried to blackmail NeNe over John. He paid her $20,000! Nene and her fell out because she tried to turn her John into a John. She tried to pimp out her John that NeNe used to date, got $20,000 from him, had him drunk at her aprtment. She took picturs of his phone, text messages between NeNe and John. ” NeNe: “I never expected Marlo to go and talk to someone I talked to before.”

Marlo then said what she did was “awful” but denied sleeping with him.

Marlo: “It was awful, did I sleep with him? No.” NeNe:”Listen I don’t really give a fuck, when I was done with John I was done with John, I was already married back to Gregg. I’m surprised John had $20,000 after he left I worked his motherfucking pocket.” Marlo:”And NeNe what is $20,000 to me? That’s my Neiman’s bill.” Kenya:”You’re the only woman I know with a square reader between your legs.”

And while Marlo and Kenya continued their beef on Twitter, NeNe set the record straight and said that she has NO issue with Marlo and called Kenya’s tea “old.”

Check It☝🏾 me & @iheartmarlo r cool! Nobody is gonna drive a wedge between us based off this OLD info! All these girls was kicking it wit Marlo when she and i wasn’t friends. Nobody was trying to bring this info up then. I’m married to Gregg Leakes! Fuck John🖕🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 9, 2018

She has a point, NeNe dated John six years ago—why bring this up now???

Trust is a very hard thing in this circle. #rhoa — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) April 9, 2018

See more Kenya V.S. Marlo on the flip.