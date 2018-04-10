Nice For What: Big Freedia Talks Being Bounce Biggity Bounced From Drizzy’s New Video

You already knoooooow….

Big Freedia Talks Drake’s “Nice For What”

If you’ve listened to Drake’s new hit “Nice For What” then you’ve surely heard a familiar voice from the New Orleans Bounce scene.

Big Freedia “The Queen Diva” is featured on the song that’s already burning up the charts and sparking hilarious reactions and memes.

And according to Freedia herself, while she’s ecstatic to see NOLA Bounce represented once again, she agrees with fans that there’s some “proper credit” needed for the genre.

“We’re steady moving forward to get the bounce culture even further out there and, as you can see, other artists are recognizing our music and our talent down here in New Orleans,” she told The Fader. “One day we might get our category at these awards or on the charts. I’ve worked tremendously hard to make things happen for New Orleans culture. I just want us to get the proper recognition and the proper credit that we deserve.”

And yes, she also feels like she should’ve been included in the video that featured Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, and Issa Rae. Freedia made sure to emphasize however that she was grateful to get paid.

“That’s when I say the proper recognition and the proper credit,” Freedia said when asked by The Fader about not being included in the video. “You know, my voice be on a lot of different stuff and people want to use bounce music as a part of their music but when it comes to the proper recognition of me being in the video, that’s something that we’re steady working towards to make it happen. The credits are important but, for me, it’s still putting New Orleans on the map and I’m happy with the check.”

She has a point, no Freedia in Beyonce’s “Formation” video or in Drizzy’s “Nice For What”?



Do YOU think Big Freedia deserved to be included in “Nice For What”???