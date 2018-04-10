Learn From A Legend: Q-Tip Is Going To Teach A Hip-Hop And Jazz Course This Fall At NYU

Q-Tip Is Teaching A Class At NYU This Fall

Q-Tip is making his way from the stage into the classroom. A Tribe Called Quest’s frontman is reportedly on his way to co-teaching a new hip-hop and jazz course at New York University in the Fall semester–those students are in for a treat.

According to the school’s official website, Tip is going to be joining music historian Ashley Kahn to help teach the course, which will “examine the intertwined relationship between jazz and hip-hop.” The site also describes that the course is one of the first in the world to explore connections between the two genres, and “combines historical and social perspectives with the opportunity to produce original music at the nexus of the two genres.”

Q-Tip himself made a very short statement about the opportunity, where he speaks on his excitement to share his knowledge with the youth, saying, “I couldn’t be more excited to share with the students what I know and I look forward to them also teaching me. Teaching is an exchange of sharing and receiving for all involved.”

The course will feature seven classes, which are going to feature both in-class assignments and out-of-class assignments, along with special mentorship sessions with Q-Tip. The curriculum throughout the course will include music from the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, and Kendrick Lamar.

Q-Tip’s class starts in the beginning of September, which will take place on Wednesdays at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts throughout the Fall semester. The legend is following in the footsteps of other big hip-hop names like Questlove and Bun B who have been known to teach at institutions in the past.