Glory To Hanuman! Twitter Weighs In On The Potential Demise Of Clotted Cheeto Dust POTUS After FBI Raid
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Reactions To Donald Trump’s Twitter Meltdown Over Cohen Raid
Donald Trump got one helluva surprise yesterday when his longtime friend and personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had his office and home raided by the FBI.
Many of Trump’s former surrogates have either been indicted or come under investigation since he took office, but no one this close to him has had legal action taken against them.
This morning, Donny went on a predictable Twitter rant about the federal seizure of Cohen’s property.
He’s SHOOK! Flip the page to see how Twitter is reacting to the news.
FYI: This is Kellyanne Conway’s husband. He doesn’t care if he has to sleep on the couch, he’s gonna keep it 100.