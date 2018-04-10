Exclusive: Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Off The Hook In Fake License Plate Shame

Former Baller Must Stay Out Of Trouble

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon has beaten a case where cops said he was driving around NYC with a forged license plate.

Gordon appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday, where a judge agreed to throw out his fake plate case via a “adjournment and contemplation of dismissal,” which means that the case will be dismissed as long as he stays out of trouble and doesn’t get arrested again.

The NYPD arrested 34-year-old Gordon – who made some $80 million during his tenure in the NBA – last November in Harlem during a traffic stop after they discovered that his car’s registration was different from the registration linked to to his Florida license plates.

The former Chicago Bulls player was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Although he scored a victory in court Monday, he is still on the hook for criminal cases in Los Angeles, including a felony robbery charge alleging he beat, robbed and threatened his landlord before pulling a knife. He has denied the landlord’s allegations.