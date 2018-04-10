Feminist Who Flexed Her Funbags Outside Cosby Trial Is Former Child Actress Who Appeared On “The Cosby Show”

Woman Who Protested Topless Outside Bill Cosby Trial Is Former “Cosby Show Actress”

Plot twist! If you hadn’t already heard, the topless woman who charged toward Bill Cosby Monday morning outside the courthouse in Norristown, PA is an actress who appeared in four episodes of “The Cosby Show.”

Rochelle, 38, was arrested and charged with summary disorderly conduct after jumping a barricade around 8:35 am, then running toward Cosby while yelling “Women’s Lives Matter” and “Bill Cosby Is A Rapist.” Rochelle also had the words written on her bare chest and back as well as some of the first names of some of Cosby’s alleged victims, including Andrea Constand, whom Cosby is accused of drugging and assaulting in 2004. Cosby, who was walking with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, was unharmed.

According to Page Six reports, Rochelle appeared alongside Cosby in minor roles on “The Cosby Show” between 1990 and 1992, under the name Nicole Leach, according to her IMDb page. She also appeared on “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order” and “NYPD Blue” in small roles.

The former actress faces no jail time but could be fined.

Rochelle has been outspoken about the allegations against Cosby in the past:

In a photo posted on Facebook, she wears Cosby’s “Hello Friend” hoodie — but with the word “friend” crossed out and replaced with “rapist.” “In honor of the first day of the Bill Cosby retrial, I went by the address where they filmed The Cosby Show exterior in New York City,” Rochelle captioned the photo. “LET’S HOPE JUSTICE WILL FINALLY BE SERVED!”

Wyatt urged court officials to increase security after the incident.

“It’s a different world. Things have changed,” Wyatt said, referring to recent mass shootings and other episodes. “You never know who’s going to want to make a name for themselves.”

Ha! It’s “A Different World” alright.

Hit the flip for video of the incident.