Khloe Kardashian Is Taking On A New TV Show

According to exclusive reports from Page Six, Khloe Kardashian is producing a new true-crime TV series about murderous sisters.

According to the publication, it’s unknown what exactly inspired the youngest of the 3 Kardashian sisters’ interest in a series about siblings who either kill each other or conspire with one another to kill others. Page Six TV revealed that the ready-to-pop pregnant mama will executive produce the new TV series for Investigation Discovery, which will premiere some time in 2019.

Khloe said about the project, “I am so excited to be bringing you ‘Twisted Sisters.’ As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong.”

The show will be a six-part series, and is going to explore sisters who kill each other or team up to kill others; Kardashian will oversee the stories, according to Page Six.

“We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture…With one of the most renowned experts on sisters now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our fans, while enticing new viewers to tune in,” said Investigation Discovery exec Henry Schleiff.