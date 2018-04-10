A Hard Legs Night: EJ Johnson Puts The Yams Back On Blizzy For Dinner With Nene Leakes And Friends

EJ Johnson Wears Thigh High Boots And Shorts For Dinner With Nene Leakes

EJ Johnson kept pretty covered up for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Sunday, so when Monday rolled around he was ready to bust out the thigh meats!

EJ had dinner out with Nene Leakes and another friend at Craig’s. Are you feeling his get up?

He loves short shorts! Hit the flip to see what we mean.