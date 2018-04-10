Listen To The Kids, Bro: Chance The Rapper Will Give Dillard University’s 2018 Commencement Speech

Chance The Rapper Will Deliver New Orleans Commencement Next Month

Chance The Rapper is going to do his part in inspiring the next generation next month, as he delivers the 2018 commencement address at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Dillard president Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough spoke on why he has such an adoration of the Chicago native, including his independent business in music, activism, his faith and his kid-friendly image.

Kimbrough said in a statement: “He’s not signed but a multiple Grammy winner. He’s the artist your grandmother would love.” He has tried unsuccessfully to book Chance for the past two years, someone who pairs perfectly with his curriculum, as he was teaching a class at the time on ethics and hip-hop. Janelle Monae delivered the commencement address at Dillard last year.

Over 200 graduates will have the pleasure of seeing Chance the Rapper speak at their commencement on Saturday, May 12.