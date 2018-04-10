Thirst Trap Tuesday: Kimmy Cakes Is Flossin’ That Mommy Bawwwwwwdy… Again

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian relax on their day off from filming while on a yacht in Miami. Kim was seen yawning and sipping on a fruity orange drink as Kourtney chatted on her cell phone.

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Kristen Noel Crawley

Last week Kimmy Cakes was in full mommy mode, sharing photos from Easter with her kiddos.

Paradise Baby 📷 @kristennoelcrawley

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This week Kim was putting that mommy bawwwwdy on display. Posting vacation bikini photos that reveal she’s righter and tighter than ever before. Kim wasn’t alone either. She spent some quality time with her homegirl Kristen Noel Crawley who is the wife of Kanye’s longtime friend and manager Don C. Hit the flip for more photos

🌴🏄🏻‍♀️👙🐚

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

💦

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Morning

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Vacation Mode 🌴 🍹☀️ @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Body's looking like a vacation @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Behind The Scenes @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Sometimes you just need some “me” time 🙃

    A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

    Kristen is a real ride or die too. When the internet tried to scalp Kim over her “Bo Derek Braids,” she came to her defense, reminding fans that Jay-Z even makes a Bo Derek reference on “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

    🧜🏽‍♀️

    A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

    Waves don’t die 🌊

    A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus