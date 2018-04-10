Thirst Trap Tuesday: Kimmy Cakes Is Flossin’ That Mommy Bawwwwwwdy… Again
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8
❯
❮
Kim Kardashian Vacations With Kristen Noel Crawley
Last week Kimmy Cakes was in full mommy mode, sharing photos from Easter with her kiddos.
This week Kim was putting that mommy bawwwwdy on display. Posting vacation bikini photos that reveal she’s righter and tighter than ever before. Kim wasn’t alone either. She spent some quality time with her homegirl Kristen Noel Crawley who is the wife of Kanye’s longtime friend and manager Don C. Hit the flip for more photos
Continue Slideshow
Kristen is a real ride or die too. When the internet tried to scalp Kim over her “Bo Derek Braids,” she came to her defense, reminding fans that Jay-Z even makes a Bo Derek reference on “Girls, Girls, Girls.”