Will You Be Watching? Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Bringing Her Beautiful Swirly Family-dom To Television

Tamera Mowry-Housley Lands Interior Design Show

Congratulations are in order for Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family gang. The wife and mother of two just announced that her family will be coming to TV screens in their own series called “The Housley’s”. But, it’s not your conventional reality tv family style entertainment, it’ll be an interior design show, where all the Housley’s pitch in. How cute!

“The Housleys” are coming to @hgtv in May! As you guys know, I absolutely love everything about interior design. I’m grateful my husband loves it as well. We are so excited because we just renovated a home for a family of 6 who needed a more functional kitchen and an outdoor makeover to make the most of the perfect Napa climate. Stay tuned for air date and time of #TheHousleys on @hgtv.

Tamera posted a sneak peek into some of her own interior design of her breakfast and dining area.

Will you be watching The Housley’s jazz up some interiors for families in need?