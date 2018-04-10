Exclusive: “LHHATL’s” Estelita Supports Stevie J As He Escapes Jail (For Now) In $1.3 Mill Federal Child Support Case

Reality Show Star Accused Of Dodging Some $1.3 Million In Child Support

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J narrowly missed being thrown in federal prison after prosecutors claimed he all but stopped paying back more than $1 million in child support and failed drug screens.

Instead, Judge Paul Crotty gave both sides a month to prepare for a new hearing where they’ll have to prove – or disprove – that Stevie violated the terms of his $1.3 million back child support deal.

The judge’s move came after federal prosecutor Kathleen Reilly said Stevie had missed a drug test, refused to sign important financial paperwork, never turned over his income details and failed to attend court-ordered substance abuse prevention and last made a payment of just $5,000 toward the arrears in late February.

But Stevie’s lawyer, Xavier Donaldson, told the judge that the former Bad Boy producer had secured a $100,000 advance on his reality show checks in order to pay down his debt, tested negative for illegal drugs and hadn’t gotten in any more trouble.

“That’s a huge step,” Stevie’s lawyer said. “Everything that he’s required to do, in my opinion, he’s doing.”

However, the judge hit back.

“What’s necessary here is compliance,” Judge Crotty said. “Your client has been uncooperative with compliance…I think there’s a pattern Mr. Donaldson. The only time he comes into compliance is when he comes to court.”

Stevie, dressed in a dark grey suit, was accompanied by an entourage that included his “Danger Zone” artist, Estelita Quintera, along with the two kids he’s accused of not providing for. Estelita and Stevie looked super close, and she even took his arm as they left federal court.

Donaldson said throwing Stevie in jail wouldn’t help get his debts paid.

“If we remand him, it’s not serving a legitimate purpose,” the lawyer said. “Because at that point, there won’t be any possibility of getting may money at all.”

Outside court, Stevie told BOSSIP that he was becoming “numb to it all.”

“I just wanna be home with my babies,” Stevie told us.

