C’mon Zuckerberg: Biggest “Black Lives Matter” Facebook Page, Collecting Over $100,000, Was Faker Than A $3 Bill

CNN Exposes Fake BLM Page Raising Thousands On Facebook

According to a CNN investigation, a page titled “Black Lives Matter” on Facebook with over 700,000 followers, more than double the reach of the official Black Lives Matter Global Network page was just exposed as being fake. The fake page was apparently tied to an Australian national named Ian Mackay, who works with the country’s National Union of Workers group, and was used to raise more than $100,000. All under the nose of Facebook’s questionable “security”. Reportedly to site has announced plans to verify creators of large pages moving forward.

Fundraising campaigns associated with the Facebook page were suspended by PayPal and Patreon after CNN contacted each of the companies for comment.

SMH.