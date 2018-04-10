Brittish Williams & Lorenzo Gordon Share Baby Shower Flicks…And Baby Name!
How precious!
Reality star Brittish Williams and her husband Lorenzo Gordon are all set to welcome their little princess soon and they celebrated with a baby shower. Back in November, Williams announced her pregnancy to confused fans. Just last year the couple aired out their relationship drama on TV, but this year, it’s lit!
Along with baby shower photos, Brittish also shared they’re be naming their baby Dash Dior Gordon. Take a look.
More after the flip.
Everything was so beautiful yesterday! I want to thanks @foralways_stl for doing such a fantastic job! The food was wonderful from @gourmet_soul and my guest really showed out for our baby girl! Thank you @intertwinecollection for my beautiful dress! Thank you @imbasicallybarbie for getting my hair and makeup together! I can’t wait to me my princess❤️😍🤗 #dashdiorgordon #brittishwilliams #babydash