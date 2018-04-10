Brittish Williams & Lorenzo Gordon Share Baby Shower Flicks…And Baby Name!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Brittish Williams Lorenzo Gordon Host Baby Shower

How precious!

Reality star Brittish Williams and her husband Lorenzo Gordon are all set to welcome their little princess soon and they celebrated with a baby shower. Back in November, Williams announced her pregnancy to confused fans. Just last year the couple aired out their relationship drama on TV, but this year, it’s lit!

Along with baby shower photos, Brittish also shared they’re be naming their baby Dash Dior Gordon. Take a look.

More after the flip.

#DashDiorMommy🎀❤️

A post shared by Brittish Williams (@brittishwilliams) on

