OWN’s ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’ Announces Final Season

“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Gets Final Premiere Date

An OWN TV show is coming to a close. “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” is ending after five seasons according to Deadline. The publication reports that the show was “undergoing growing pains” and failed to attract a broad audience.

“For nearly seven years, our viewers have fallen in love and followed an incredible journey with Miss Robbie, Tim and the whole family,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “It comes with immense gratitude and appreciation as we send off the series for its final season and make OWN history celebrating 100 memorable episodes.”

The show will end with its 100th episode on Saturday, June 9th that will include a special 60-minute after-show hosted by comedian/actress Kym Whitley, the Miss Robbie, Tim, Charles, Monique, Jan, Linda and Cousin Michelle.

Did you watch “Welcome To Sweetie Pies”???