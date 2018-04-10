Karma Of Kosmic Proportions? Was Tristan Thompson Kaught Kreepin’ On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian???

Kall Jordy Craig…

Was Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe Kardashian?

Now, this is exceptionally foul. Rumors are currently swirling that while Khloe Kardashian is just DAYS away from giving birth to a baby girl, her baller bae has been caught creepin.’

The Daily Mail got their hands on a pretty damning video that seemingly shows the Cleveland Cavaliers baller locking lips with a mystery woman in the club.

Not only that, there’s a statement from an alleged clubgoer who confirmed that Tristan and the dark-haired, red fingernail wearing woman were publicly kissing all night.

“I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night,” the woman told The Daily Mail.

“They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.” “They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder.”

Daaaaamn Khloe!

If you can remember, Tristan reportedly left his pregnant girlfriend Jordy Craig for Khloe.

Karma or nah???

What do YOU think about the Tristan Thompson cheating rumor??? Reactions on the flip.