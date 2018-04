Eve Reveals The Time Janet Jackson Saved Her After Her Drink Was Spiked

We love it that Eve is on “The Talk” because she has some of the best stories from all her celebrity encounters over the years.

While discussing the dangers of leaving your drink unattended, @TheRealEve recalls a moment when she unknowingly drank a spiked beverage at a party. Upon realizing that she had been drugged, Eve reveals the woman who came to her rescue – the one-and-only @JanetJackson! pic.twitter.com/hQg1CSo6aT — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2018

Can you imagine being rescued by Janet Jackson?!