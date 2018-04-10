Flagrant Foul, 2 Shots AND 1: Tristan Thompson Caught Swapping Spit With TWO MORE Faux-dashian Women

Image via Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson Caught On Video Kissing Two More Women

Dumbazz Tristan Thompson is having the worst day ever. After being exposed earlier today for taking a woman into a hotel, Tristan has now been caught on video trading tongues with two other women.

According to TMZ, Tristan is seen on video at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. kissing two women on October 7, 2017 the night before the Cavs played the Washington Wizards. Khloe was 3 months pregnant at the time.

S-M-muthaf**kin’-H.