Absolutely Zero People Are Feeling Sympathy For Khloe Kardashian Getting Cheated On

- By Bossip Staff
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Khloe Kardashian Made Her Bed

It’s never good to get cheated on. But usually getting cheated on brings about sympathy and a proper disdain for the cheater. However, that’s not the case for Khloe Kardashian. That’s because according to the rumors out there, Tristan cheated on his pregnant boo and left her for Khloe in the first place. Now all this cheating coming to light is simply Karma in a lot of people’s eye.

So while people are definitely calling Tristan trash, because come on, man, they’re also not letting Khloe off the hook either. Yikes.

