Absolutely Zero People Are Feeling Sympathy For Khloe Kardashian Getting Cheated On

Khloe Kardashian Made Her Bed

It’s never good to get cheated on. But usually getting cheated on brings about sympathy and a proper disdain for the cheater. However, that’s not the case for Khloe Kardashian. That’s because according to the rumors out there, Tristan cheated on his pregnant boo and left her for Khloe in the first place. Now all this cheating coming to light is simply Karma in a lot of people’s eye.

1. Khloe ain’t got no bangers. 2. Black women have to uplift each other. 3. We don’t like her. 4. Tristan left his pregnant, Black gf for Khloe and she took him, which makes her just as trash as he was for leaving. https://t.co/UJdmrXa1uX — 🙅🏾‍♀️ Power Girl 🙅🏾‍♀️ (@TheJazzyBelle) April 10, 2018

So while people are definitely calling Tristan trash, because come on, man, they’re also not letting Khloe off the hook either. Yikes.